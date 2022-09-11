Clearline Capital LP Invests $3.49 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 2,680,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

