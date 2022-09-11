Clearline Capital LP Sells 85,362 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,362 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 89.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 573,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,388. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.93. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.