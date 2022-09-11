CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,279 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.0% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $56,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $201.32. 1,637,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average is $213.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

