Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. East Stone Acquisition makes up about 7.4% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned 0.56% of East Stone Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 325.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 16.8% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 200,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 28.6% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 396,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

East Stone Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

