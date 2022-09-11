Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Purchases 167,946 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIIIW)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIIIW – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,946 shares during the quarter. INSU Acquisition Corp. III accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $491,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

IIIIW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

