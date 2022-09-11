Coldstack (CLS) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Coldstack has a market cap of $162,935.13 and approximately $185,546.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack (CRYPTO:CLS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io. Coldstack’s official website is coldstack.io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ColdStack is a unified protocol, which allows using the Decentralized Cloud Storage Platforms such as Filecoin, SIA, Arewave and Storj without significant integration efforts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

