CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

CommScope Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Insider Activity

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

