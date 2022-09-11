Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.3 %

CYH opened at $3.23 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.