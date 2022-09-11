Comparing Corteva (CTVA) & Its Peers

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Corteva to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corteva and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Corteva alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 1 12 0 2.92 Corteva Competitors 36 127 418 23 2.71

Corteva presently has a consensus price target of $67.21, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 154.89%. Given Corteva’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Corteva has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva’s peers have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corteva and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $15.66 billion $1.76 billion 26.38 Corteva Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 1.29

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Corteva is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Corteva has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 10.31% 7.26% 4.46% Corteva Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corteva beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.