Comparing Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments 46.16% 14.93% 13.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puyi and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $29.61 million 15.58 -$7.18 million N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 7.14 $38.66 million $0.67 16.55

Volatility & Risk

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Puyi has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Puyi and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Puyi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Puyi on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

