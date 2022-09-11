Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.