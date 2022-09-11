Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
CTG stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
