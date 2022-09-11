Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

CTG stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

