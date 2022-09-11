Contrasting Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riverdale Oil and Gas and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 3 11 1 2.87

APA has a consensus price target of $50.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.60%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.98, suggesting that its stock price is 998% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and APA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APA $7.99 billion 1.56 $973.00 million $8.89 4.28

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APA beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

