Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,081 shares during the period. eGain comprises approximately 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 3.40% of eGain worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eGain by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth $4,818,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of eGain by 42.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

eGain Stock Performance

eGain Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.57 on Friday. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.31.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

