Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $23.30 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,017 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises about 2.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,425,366. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

