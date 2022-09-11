Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New $6.66 Million Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Arconic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Arconic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

