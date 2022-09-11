Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 112.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,915 shares of company stock worth $950,620. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

