Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 26,936 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 4.43% of iMedia Brands worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iMedia Brands by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMBI opened at $0.97 on Friday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

