Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 311,625 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 311,625 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers comprises approximately 5.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 3.93% of Scorpio Tankers worth $49,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

