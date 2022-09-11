Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $5.38 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $98.01 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.52.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

