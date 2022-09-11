Cota Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,648 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for about 3.8% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Teladoc Health worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,435. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.