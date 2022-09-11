Cota Capital Management LLC Buys 47,187 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for 7.8% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Smartsheet worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Smartsheet Trading Up 7.6 %

SMAR stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,306. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.