Cota Capital Management LLC Buys 47,187 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for 7.8% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Smartsheet worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 2,167,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

