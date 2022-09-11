Cota Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,797 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cota Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises about 10.0% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $47,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $33.75 on Friday, reaching $188.00. 11,412,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

