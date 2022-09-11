Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

