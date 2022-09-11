Cowen Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $65.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

