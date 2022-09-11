Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

