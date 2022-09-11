Credit Suisse Group Trims Kroger (NYSE:KR) Target Price to $55.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. Kroger has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

