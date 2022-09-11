Critical Review: Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) & Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jaguar Health and Savara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Savara 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jaguar Health currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,164.49%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than Savara.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

7.4% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Savara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jaguar Health and Savara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $4.34 million 6.11 -$52.60 million ($1.10) -0.20 Savara $260,000.00 649.15 -$43.01 million ($0.25) -5.92

Savara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Health. Savara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savara has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Health and Savara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -652.35% -486.62% -100.06% Savara N/A -27.92% -22.90%

Summary

Savara beats Jaguar Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The company also develops Crofelemer for multiple possible follow-on indications, including cancer therapy-related diarrhea; orphan-drug indications for symptomatic relief of diarrhea in infants and children with congenital diarrheal disorders and for adult and pediatric patients for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure with; supportive care for diarrhea relief in inflammatory bowel diseases; diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome; and for idiopathic/functional diarrhea. In addition, it develops lechlemer, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for cholera; and Canalevia, an oral plant-based drug candidate to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs and exercise-induced diarrhea in dogs. Jaguar Health, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Savara

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

