CropperFinance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,266.00 (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CropperFinance has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $413,700.92 and $30,266.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00776532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CropperFinance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

