CrossWallet (CWT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

CrossWallet (CWT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One CrossWallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CrossWallet has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CrossWallet has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $31,849.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrossWallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

CrossWallet Coin Profile

CrossWallet (CWT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2021. CrossWallet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. CrossWallet’s official Twitter account is @Cross_Wallet. CrossWallet’s official website is crosswallet.app.

CrossWallet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CrossWallet is a wallet that enables multi-network asset management, works on any device, mobile or web, and lets users seamlessly move between different blockchains is teasing its design.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrossWallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrossWallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrossWallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrossWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrossWallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.