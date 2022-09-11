CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,078 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,075,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,623,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

