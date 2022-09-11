Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DTRUY. HSBC downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

