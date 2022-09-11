Databroker Trading Down 13.3% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005407 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00075280 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

