DataHighway (DHX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $258.88 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $8.13 or 0.00037357 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $258.88 million and $358,032.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 162.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00772552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.

DataHighway Coin Trading

