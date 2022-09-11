DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Hits $37,822.19

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $37,822.19 and $70.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005409 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00074620 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

