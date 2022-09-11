Deep Track Capital LP Has $261,000 Stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Deep Track Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,558 shares during the quarter. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 0.50% of Rafael worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RFL. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Rafael by 14.3% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rafael by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rafael by 927.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rafael news, Chairman Howard S. Jonas purchased 3,225,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,338,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,362.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFL opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 3,757.51% and a negative return on equity of 63.38%.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

