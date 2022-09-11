Deep Track Capital LP Has $80.49 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 5.2% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

