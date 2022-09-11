Deep Track Capital LP Invests $34.44 Million in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,998,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,436,000. Agenus comprises approximately 2.2% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 5.18% of Agenus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

