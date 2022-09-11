Deep Track Capital LP Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,155,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.39. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

