Deep Track Capital LP Purchases 579,498 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,498 shares during the period. Chinook Therapeutics accounts for about 3.1% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 5.46% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $49,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,873 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,391,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,040,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDNY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

