Deep Track Capital LP Purchases 849,369 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,369 shares during the quarter. Nkarta accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Nkarta worth $24,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nkarta by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $179,807.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $179,807.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,593 shares of company stock valued at $307,687. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Nkarta stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $710.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

