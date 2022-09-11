Deep Track Capital LP Raises Stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) by 270.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the quarter. Deep Track Capital LP owned 1.57% of Century Therapeutics worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 271,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

IPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of IPSC opened at $11.40 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

