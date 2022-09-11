Deep Track Capital LP Takes Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,659,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,435,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 3.50% of Forma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.92 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

