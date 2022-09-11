DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $248.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,717,295 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

