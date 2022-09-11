DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94,374.77

DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DeFi of Thrones coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFi of Thrones has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. DeFi of Thrones has a market cap of $94,374.77 and approximately $10,485.00 worth of DeFi of Thrones was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DeFi of Thrones Coin Profile

DeFi of Thrones’ total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,657,075 coins. The official website for DeFi of Thrones is defiofthrones.io. DeFi of Thrones’ official Twitter account is @DefiOfThrones and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi of Thrones’ official message board is medium.com/@defiofthrones.

Buying and Selling DeFi of Thrones

