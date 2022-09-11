DeFine (DFA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.23 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DeFine coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFine has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine (CRYPTO:DFA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. The official website for DeFine is www.define.one. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.