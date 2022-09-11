Delphy Price Up 9.7% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $306,161.62 and approximately $38,337.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,906.99 or 1.00134622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is a distributed, social mobile prediction market platform built on Ethereum. The platform provides users with various types of prediction markets, allowing participants to make full use of their wisdom and knowledge to effectively predict the future. Furthermore, participants can initiate and customize different kinds of markets according to their own preferences. Those who made the accurate predictions will get rewarded. DPY, the Delphy token, is the utility token to be used on the platform. Telegram | Github | Medium | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

