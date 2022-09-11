Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,648 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 80,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.48. 5,781,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

