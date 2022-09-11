Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,938 Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 18.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 85,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter worth $2,714,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of NMG stock remained flat at $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.